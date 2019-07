- Parents of Chicago murder victims are demanding to know why only a small percentage of such cases are solved.

The parents met outside Saint Sabina Church in Auburn Gresham to ask for change when it comes to solving police cases. They say they are angry and united.

The group "Purpose Over Pain" says they believe Chicago police only solves nine percent of murder cases. On Monday night, one grieving parent after another spoke about their children who were killed to gun violence.

“We are survivors and we demand justice and we demand answers now,” said Irma Aragon, mother of victim Israel Aragon Jr.

Now, the organization is demanding the unsolved cases be a priority and has suggestions for CPD, including advertising cases on the sides of CTS buses, offering a $10,000 reward for information and creating a witness protection program.

One father of a gunshot victim says police have a person of interest on surveillance video, but still no arrest.

“They should go and apprehend this person or speak to them. His girlfriend is in hiding now and she’s scared to come and identify anyone on film,” said John Lindsey, father of victim Marquis Lindsey.

The group says CPD solves only nine percent of murder cases. Historically, the "clearance rate" in Chicago is under 20 percent.

Chicago police say so far this year, they have a 51 percent clearance rate for homicide cases.

“I go to work every day to do my job. The police have to do their job,” said Alan Scott, father of victim Kaylyn Pryor.