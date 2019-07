- A person was hit and killed by a Metra BNSF Railway train Friday in west suburban Berwyn.

Inbound train No. 1250 hit the pedestrian shortly before 8:30 a.m. at Oak Park Avenue, just east of the Berwyn station, 6801 Windsor Ave. in Berwyn, according to a Metra spokeswoman and Berwyn police. The person was killed.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Inbound and outbound trains were halted near Berwyn, Metra officials said. One track reopened and trains started to move again with extensive delays by 9:30 a.m.

As of 12:30 p.m., a second of the three tracks had been reopened and trains were operating with minor delays, according to Metra. Customers should listen to platform announcements or check Metra’s website for the latest service information.