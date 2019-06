- A man was killed Saturday as he was crossing the street in Englewood on the South Side, police said.

The 30-year-old was walking across the street at about 9:20 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Ashland Avenue when a 63-year-old man driving a car struck him, according to Chicago police.

The pedestrian was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The motorist was given a citation for failure to reduce speed in order to avoid an accident, police said.