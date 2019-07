- A person died Sunday after his vehicle was hit by an Amtrak train in north suburban Morton Grove.

About 12:05 p.m., the male was eastbound in the 6300 block of Lincoln Avenue when an Amtrak train traveling from Milwaukee to Chicago slammed into his minivan as it crossed the tracks, Morton Grove police and Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was killed in the crash, police said. None of the 254 passengers or crew members aboard the train were injured, Abrams said.

Lincoln and Lehigh Avenues are closed near the site of the crash, police said.