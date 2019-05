At least one person was killed after being hit by a Metra Rock Island District train Wednesday in southwest suburban Joliet.

Just after 7 p.m., four people were on the bridge over Hickory Creek at Lincoln Highway when train No. 419 fatally struck at least one of them, Metra spokesman Tom Miller said.

Two people have been accounted for but their conditions were unclear, Miller said. Crews are still looking for the fourth person that was on the bridge.

Inbound and outbound trains are not moving at this time.

Metra and Joliet police are investigating.

In an earlier incident, a person was hit and killed by a Rock Island District train in Tinley Park.