- A person was found dead in the Chicago River Tuesday, less than half a mile from where a man went missing last week in Lincoln Park.

Authorities were called at 8:41 a.m. about reports of a person in the water in near the 1500 block of West Webster Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Police and fire department divers pulled the male from the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The body was found a few blocks away from the Jewel-Osco where 22-year-old Esteban Uriostigue was last seen before being reported missing last week.

It was not immediately clear whether the two cases are connected, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.