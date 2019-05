- A man was killed Tuesday in a vehicle crash on the Bishop Ford in south suburban Thornton Township.

About 4 a.m., a vehicle and a semi-truck collided going north on the Bishop Ford near Sibley Boulevard, Illinois State Police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

All northbound lanes are closed at this time, causing extensive delays, state police said. Traffic is being diverted off the expressway at 159th Street.

Commuters on the Bishop Ford should seek alternate routes.