A CTA bus collided with an SUV Tuesday in Little Village.

The bus and SUV crashed about 6:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of South Ashland, Chicago police and the Chicago Fire Department said. Eleven people were injured in the crash, including two who were transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, the fire department said.

Seven people were taken to University of Illinois-Chicago, Mercy and Rush hospitals in good condition, the fire department said. Two more were taken to UIC and Mercy hospitals in serious condition.