Person wounded in police-involved shooting on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A person was shot by a Chicago police officer Wednesday night in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened when officers confronted a group of individuals about 7:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Ingleside and noticed one of them had a gun, according to CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The armed person ran into a building where a confrontation ensued with police, Guglielmi said.

“An offender has been struck by police after an altercation,” Guglielmi tweeted.

Police recovered the gun at the scene. A photo of the weapon was released by police on Twitter.

The person’s age and gender were not immediately known. It was not clear where on the body he was hit or what condition he was in.

No other information was available.