Police investigation causes road closures in Elmhurst

ELMHURST (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Traffic was shut down on an Elmhurst street Tuesday night as police continued to investigate an incident in the western suburb.

The incident happened about 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of York Street and Crestview Avenue, according to Cassandra Schref, the city’s communications manager. As of 9 p.m., northbound lanes on York remained closed at Lake Street, and southbound York were closed at Grand Avenue as officers investigated.

The incident poses no immediate threat to public safety, Schref said.

No further information was immediately made available.