Police evacuate suburban Chicago care facility due to filth

DIXMOOR, Ill. (AP) - Authorities in the southern Chicago suburb of Dixmoor say they've evacuated about 30 residents of an assisted living facility found with no staff and in filthy conditions.

Dixmoor Police Chief Ron Burge says residents of Mothers House were removed overnight Thursday into Friday and taken to several hospitals. They were between the ages of 24 and 50. He said the facility had no hot water and was infested with bed bugs. He says no staff members were in the building when officers arrived responding to complaints of no hot water.

Burge called the conditions deplorable and said "no one should live like this."

The facility is run by the nonprofit Value Care Centers, which provides care for those with mental issues and disabilities. The group didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.