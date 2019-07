Police have released photos of two suspects in a July 6 stabbing that wounded two people, including a pregnant woman.

Six people were waiting for a ride-share vehicle on a sidewalk in the first block of East Washington Street when the suspects pulled up in a vehicle and offered the group a ride, Chicago police said.

After an argument broke out at 11:25 p.m., the suspects got out their vehicle and started fighting with the group, police said. The man pulled out a knife and stabbed a man and pregnant 27-year-old woman in the abdomen, police said. Another person was hit in the face.

The woman, who was three months pregnant, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police and the Chicago Fire Department said. The man, 26, was taken to the same hospital in serious condition.

The suspects drove off east on Washington, police said.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.