A man was arrested Friday for throwing a gun into a patch of bushes near Lollapalooza during a foot chase in the Loop.

Officers were patrolling the area across the street from Grant Park about 7:30 p.m. when they saw the man and two other males running south in the 1000 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police.

They saw one of the males throw a gun to the man, who placed it in his waistband and continued on to Roosevelt Road until he reached an alley in the 1100 block of South Wabash, where he was arrested, police said.

An anonymous tipster told police they saw the man throw the gun into some bushes in the 1000 block of South Michigan Avenue as he was being chased. Officers returned to the area and found the gun, and they later found he was carrying drugs, too, police said.

No one was injured, police said. Charges are pending.