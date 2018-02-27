Police: Missing 17-year-old Chicago boy may be heading to Texas

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Police are looking for a 17-year-old boy who has been missing from the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side since Monday morning.

Juan Navarro, 17, was last seen about 6 a.m. Monday and was reported missing from the 4300 block of West George Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He may be on his way to Texas.

Navarro was described as a 5-foot-8, 330-pound Caucasian boy with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.