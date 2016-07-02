< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413100052" data-article-version="1.0">Police: More than half of weekend gun arrests already back on the streets</h1>
</header> 17 2019 10:53AM <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 10:42AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-413100052"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 10:53AM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 11:17AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/02/694940094001_4943578379001_b98156e2-5fbd-4e37-ae40-156f6a0698c8_1467492922262_1510834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/02/694940094001_4943578379001_b98156e2-5fbd-4e37-ae40-156f6a0698c8_1467492922262_1510834_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/02/694940094001_4943578379001_b98156e2-5fbd-4e37-ae40-156f6a0698c8_1467492922262_1510834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/02/694940094001_4943578379001_b98156e2-5fbd-4e37-ae40-156f6a0698c8_1467492922262_1510834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/02/694940094001_4943578379001_b98156e2-5fbd-4e37-ae40-156f6a0698c8_1467492922262_1510834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo via FoxNews.com" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo via FoxNews.com</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413100052-342471514" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/02/694940094001_4943578379001_b98156e2-5fbd-4e37-ae40-156f6a0698c8_1467492922262_1510834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/02/694940094001_4943578379001_b98156e2-5fbd-4e37-ae40-156f6a0698c8_1467492922262_1510834_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/02/694940094001_4943578379001_b98156e2-5fbd-4e37-ae40-156f6a0698c8_1467492922262_1510834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/02/694940094001_4943578379001_b98156e2-5fbd-4e37-ae40-156f6a0698c8_1467492922262_1510834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/02/694940094001_4943578379001_b98156e2-5fbd-4e37-ae40-156f6a0698c8_1467492922262_1510834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo via FoxNews.com" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo via FoxNews.com</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413100052" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines413100052' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/crime/28-shot-6-fatally-in-chicago-over-weekend"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>28 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago over weekend</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/mayor-police-superintendent-discuss-strategy-after-another-violent-weekend"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/FEB7142B69034DBC9F51524FAC12B757_1560222132485_7381637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (FOX 32 News)</strong> - Chicago police say they took 56 illegal guns off city streets between Friday and Sunday and 22 people were arrested.</p>
<p>The weekend before that, there were 53 weapons arrests. A police spokesman says more than half of those 53 arrested have already been released on bond.</p>
<p>Despite the efforts, gun violence across Chicago from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday claimed the lives of several people, including a teen shot to death Saturday in Englewood.</p>
<p>In total, <strong><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/28-shot-6-fatally-in-chicago-over-weekend" target="_blank">shootings within city limits</a></strong> over Father's Day weekend left at least six people dead and 22 others wounded.</p> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘Empire' star Bryshere Gray arrested after Chicago traffic stop</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 11:57AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 01:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An actor on Fox’s “Empire” was arrested last week for allegedly driving a Rolls-Royce without insurance or valid license plates.</p><p>Bryshere Gray, 25, was pulled over at 10:37 a.m. June 13 in the 3000 block of West Wabansia Avenue for a “registration issue,” according to Chicago police.</p><p>The temporary license plates were registered to a different vehicle and were past their expiration date, according to police. During the stop, he also told officers he didn’t have insurance on the car and didn’t have his driver’s license with him.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/transgender-woman-alleges-former-chicago-cop-of-sex-crime-1" title="Transgender woman alleges former Chicago cop of sex crime" data-articleId="413084171" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Transgender woman alleges former Chicago cop of sex crime</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:51AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:56AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago police are investigating allegations that a now-retired sergeant forced a transgender woman to perform a sex act inside a marked police vehicle while he was on duty.</p><p>The Chicago Tribune is reporting that the details of the investigation are included in documents the paper obtained. Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says that after an internal investigation the sergeant was stripped of his police powers in early April and that he has since retired.</p><p>The paper says that police reports indicate that the woman reported to doctors at Rush University Medical Center shortly that she'd been sexually assaulted after the alleged incident in March and handed over what she said was DNA evidence that implicated the sergeant.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/trump-claims-obama-had-to-know-about-efforts-to-undermine-presidency" title="Trump claims 'Obama had to know about' efforts to undermine presidency" data-articleId="413069748" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/04/TRUMP-OBAMA-CAMPAIGN-GETTY_1541359384303_6344177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/04/TRUMP-OBAMA-CAMPAIGN-GETTY_1541359384303_6344177_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/04/TRUMP-OBAMA-CAMPAIGN-GETTY_1541359384303_6344177_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/04/TRUMP-OBAMA-CAMPAIGN-GETTY_1541359384303_6344177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/04/TRUMP-OBAMA-CAMPAIGN-GETTY_1541359384303_6344177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(R)&nbsp;Pres. Trump at campaign rally in Pensacola, Fla, 11/3/2018.&nbsp;(Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty) (L)&nbsp;Former Pres.Obama at&nbsp;campaign rally for Ohio Gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray in Cleveland, Ohio, 9/13/2018&nbsp;(Photo by Angelo Merendino/Getty)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump claims 'Obama had to know about' efforts to undermine presidency</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gregg Re | Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:04AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:05AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Trump, in remarks broadcast Sunday , said former President Obama "certainly must have known about" what he characterized as high-level efforts by "FBI guys that were low-lifes" and other intelligence operatives to undermine his presidency.</p><p>Speaking in a contentious interview with ABC News’ "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos, Trump blunted his accusation by adding, "I'm not gonna make that statement quite yet." But, as two Justice Department inquiries actively probe the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, Trump hinted more facts would soon come out.</p><p>"You clearly believe there was a group of people working against you," Stephanopoulos asked. class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/house-explosion-in-new-jersey"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/house-explosion2_1560787752558_7407062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="house-explosion2_1560787752558-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>House explosion in New Jersey</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/police-more-than-half-of-weekend-gun-arrests-already-back-on-the-streets"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/02/694940094001_4943578379001_b98156e2-5fbd-4e37-ae40-156f6a0698c8_1467492922262_1510834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo via FoxNews.com" title="guns-404023-404023"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: More than half of weekend gun arrests already back on the streets</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/shooting-reported-at-dallas-federal-building"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Shooting suspect at Earle Cabell Federal Building (Courtesy Lane Brown)" title="FOX 4 Good Day CLEAN AIRCHECK2019-06-17 KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png-409650.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Active shooter killed outside Dallas federal building</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dog-mothers-abandoned-kittens-after-giving-birth-to-stillborn-puppies"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/KSAZ%20dog%20mothers%20kittens_1560713172164.jpg_7403825_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo courtesy of Emily Barton." title="KSAZ dog mothers kittens_1560713172164.jpg-408200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dog mothers abandoned kittens after giving birth to stillborn puppies</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/harris-co-mother-charged-with-attempted-capital-murder-of-4-month-old-child" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/08/30/KRIV%20generic%20lights%20police_1535678345222.jpg_5991581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/08/30/KRIV%20generic%20lights%20police_1535678345222.jpg_5991581_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/08/30/KRIV%20generic%20lights%20police_1535678345222.jpg_5991581_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/08/30/KRIV%20generic%20lights%20police_1535678345222.jpg_5991581_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/08/30/KRIV%20generic%20lights%20police_1535678345222.jpg_5991581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mom accused of trying to kill her baby: 'why don't you die, why are you still alive?'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/house-explosion-in-new-jersey" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/house-explosion2_1560787752558_7407062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/house-explosion2_1560787752558_7407062_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/house-explosion2_1560787752558_7407062_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/house-explosion2_1560787752558_7407062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/house-explosion2_1560787752558_7407062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>House explosion in New Jersey</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/police-more-than-half-of-weekend-gun-arrests-already-back-on-the-streets" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/02/694940094001_4943578379001_b98156e2-5fbd-4e37-ae40-156f6a0698c8_1467492922262_1510834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/02/694940094001_4943578379001_b98156e2-5fbd-4e37-ae40-156f6a0698c8_1467492922262_1510834_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/02/694940094001_4943578379001_b98156e2-5fbd-4e37-ae40-156f6a0698c8_1467492922262_1510834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/02/694940094001_4943578379001_b98156e2-5fbd-4e37-ae40-156f6a0698c8_1467492922262_1510834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/02/694940094001_4943578379001_b98156e2-5fbd-4e37-ae40-156f6a0698c8_1467492922262_1510834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;via&#x20;FoxNews&#x2e;com" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: More than half of weekend gun arrests already back on the streets</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/teen-miraculously-survives-10-inch-knife-in-face-it-was-really-shocking-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%204_061719_1560782938233.jpg_7405055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%204_061719_1560782938233.jpg_7405055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%204_061719_1560782938233.jpg_7405055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%204_061719_1560782938233.jpg_7405055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%204_061719_1560782938233.jpg_7405055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;The&#x20;University&#x20;of&#x20;Kansas&#x20;Health&#x20;System" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen miraculously survives 10-inch knife in face: 'It was really shocking'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/transgender-woman-alleges-former-chicago-cop-of-sex-crime-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Transgender woman alleges former Chicago cop of sex crime</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> 