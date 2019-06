Photo via FoxNews.com Photo via FoxNews.com

- Chicago police say they took 56 illegal guns off city streets between Friday and Sunday and 22 people were arrested.

The weekend before that, there were 53 weapons arrests. A police spokesman says more than half of those 53 arrested have already been released on bond.

Despite the efforts, gun violence across Chicago from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday claimed the lives of several people, including a teen shot to death Saturday in Englewood.

In total, shootings within city limits over Father's Day weekend left at least six people dead and 22 others wounded.