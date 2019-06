- Authorities need help identifying a man found under a viaduct in Englewood.

The man was located about 10:20 p.m. June 4 in the 5900 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital, where he remains nonverbal.

He is between 45 and 65 years old, and is 5-foot-9, police said. He has balding salt and pepper hair, and has scarring on both arms.

The man was found wearing a black t-shirt, a green Timberland sweater, gray sweatpants, black work boots and glasses.

People who know him are asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.