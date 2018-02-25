Police: Phone scammers impersonating IRS in West Chicago

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Police are warning residents of phone scammers impersonating the IRS in West Chicago.

Residents have reported aggressive and threatening phone calls from individuals claiming to be IRS agents and demanding payment, said the West Chicago Police department in a statement on Tuesday.

The scammers are leaving “urgent call back requests” through emails or automated calls and then demanding they pay a fake unpaid tax bill via prepaid debit card or wire transfer, police said.

Police are encouraging residents to contact the IRS at (800) 829-1040 to confirm a tax bill before making any payments.