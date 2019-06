- Police are responding to reports of someone barricaded inside a building in north suburban Gurnee.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called about 9:30 a.m. to assist Gurnee police officers responding to reports of the barricaded person near Waveland and Grand avenues, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli.

The Gurnee Police Department is warning residents to avoid the area because of an “active police response,” according to a post on the department’s Facebook page at 10:42 a.m.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.