Police are looking for a man who has been missing since Sunday from the Near West Side.

Alberto Santoyo, 25, was last seen June 9 in the 100 block of North Sangamon Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

He is described as a 5-foot-9, 155-pound man with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion, police said. He has a tattoo of a pitchfork on his right hand.

He was last seen wearing a white dress shirt with blue stripes, a gray short sleeve shirt, blue jeans and red gym shoes with gold accents, police said.

He has been known to frequent the areas near the 6100 block of West 55th Street on the Southwest Side, the 1900 block of West 21st Place in Heart of Chicago, the 4000 block of West Van Buren Street in Garfield Park and the 3300 block of South 60th Court in west suburban Cicero.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Central Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.