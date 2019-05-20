A Chicago teenager was charged with firing a gun into the sky during an argument last week and taking off after crashing into a pair of vehicles in north suburban Evanston.

Mario Moss 18, of the Edgewater neighborhood, was charged with felony counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Evanston police. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a handgun and ammunition without a FOID card, and failure to offer information after an accident with an unattended vehicle.

On May 15, officers responded to a call of shots fired about 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Dodge Avenue, police said. A short time later, two hit-and-run crashes were reported in the area.