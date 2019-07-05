< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 05 2019 06:04PM CHICAGO (AP) - A stampede at a Fourth of July fireworks display that injured more than a dozen people at Chicago's Navy Pier started when a private security officer shouted for bystanders to take cover, police said Friday.

Chicago police spokeswoman Kellie Bartoli said "approximately 13" people who fell or were trampled during the ruckus were hospitalized with minor injuries. The rush of people occurred shortly after a brawl that resulted in at least two stabbings.</p><p>The incidents happened just after 10 p.m. as thousands crowded Navy Pier on Lake Michigan's shoreline. Police said they were searching Friday for two male suspects in the stabbings.</p><p>Authorities speculate that shortly after the stabbings, someone exploded a firecracker near a group of people, prompting shouts of "gun" or "shots fired." Chief of Patrol Fred Waller told a news conference Friday that the ensuring panic was fueled by warnings to bystanders to take cover shouted by a member of a private security firm employed by Navy Pier.</p><p>Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said that despite the fracas, the officer's warning was appropriate.</p><p>"If you're going to make an error in judgment, we want to err on the side of caution," Johnson said. "Suppose there had been an active shooter, and he had said nothing?"</p><p>Chicago police tactical and SWAT teams that provided the main security for the fireworks show, backed by covert state and federal law enforcement officers, responded by searching the area but found no gunman.</p><p>The private security firm was not identified and Navy Pier officials did not respond to a request for comment, but issued a statement that said Thursday's "unfortunate isolated incident" was quickly managed by security teams and law enforcement officers.</p><p>"We are continuing to work with the Chicago Police Department on this matter and to ensure that we are doing all that we can to keep people safe while they are visiting the pier," the statement said.</p><p>In the earlier incident, authorities said teens allegedly flashing gang signs began fighting, with a 14-year-old boy being stabbed in the arm and rib area and a 15-year-old boy stabbed in the armpit. Both were transported to Lurie Children's Hospital and were reported in stable condition.</p><p>A 30-year-old man not involved in that altercation suffered stab wounds to the face and arm but said he did not see the offender nor did he remember any details about the incident, Bartoli said. He was at Northwestern University Hospital in stable condition.</p><p>Also, police said a 16-year-old boy, initially thought to have been stabbed, sustained a puncture wound to his leg after running into a table.</p><p>Those who were injured while running or falling in the commotion were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, said another police spokesman, Rocco Alioto.</p><p>Rachel Schar, who's a server at the waterfront restaurant Harry Caray's Tavern, said that during the ensuing panic, crowds of visitors swarmed the restaurant for at least 10 minutes to escape what they believed was an active shooter.</p><p>"It was pure chaos," the 22-year-old told the Chicago Tribune. "I literally thought I was going to die."</p><p>Schar said she was collecting credit cards from a party table when she heard screaming, shoes rapidly pounding the pavement, and shouts about a gun and people stabbed outside. She said she was tackled during that pandemonium and then sprinted upstairs into an office.</p><p>Elsewhere in the city, the typically violent July Fourth holiday had already seen 35 people shot, five fatally, with three days to go in the weekend. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who took office in May and has made curbing gun violence a priority, followed recent years' practice by adding an extra 1,500 police officers onto the streets. Messages left with her press office Friday were not immediately returned.</p><p>In 2017, when Independence Day fell on a Tuesday, more than 100 people were shot and at least 15 died. Addison | Facebook" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman, 22, killed in Fuller Park shooting on South Side of Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 07:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 07:21PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 22-year-old woman was shot dead Friday in Fuller Park on the South Side.</p><p>Akeelah D. Addison was on the street about 2:55 a.m. in the 4200 block of South Wells Street when a male took out a handgun and fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.</p><p>Addison was struck in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said. She lived in Marquette Park.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/elderly-man-76-shot-during-carjacking-on-fourth-of-july-in-skokie" title="Elderly man, 76, shot during carjacking on Fourth of July in Skokie" data-articleId="416506904" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/Man__76__shot_in_Fourth_of_July_carjacki_0_7479465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/Man__76__shot_in_Fourth_of_July_carjacki_0_7479465_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/Man__76__shot_in_Fourth_of_July_carjacki_0_7479465_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/Man__76__shot_in_Fourth_of_July_carjacki_0_7479465_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/Man__76__shot_in_Fourth_of_July_carjacki_0_7479465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A 76-year-old man was shot and wounded in a carjacking on the Fourth of July in north suburban Skokie." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Elderly man, 76, shot during carjacking on Fourth of July in Skokie</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 05:29PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 05:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 76-year-old man was shot and wounded in a carjacking on the Fourth of July in north suburban Skokie.</p><p>The man was loading items into his vehicle in the rear of his home when two men confronted him, Skokie police Officer Eric Swaback said.</p><p>One of the men was armed and shot the man once, Swaback said. They fled in the man’s black 2011 Ford Escape, Illinois license plate number 4505786.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/jet-ski-explosion-injures-person-in-lake-michigan" title="Jet Ski explosion injures man on Far South Side" data-articleId="416506473" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jet Ski explosion injures man on Far South Side</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 05:27PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 06:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was injured when the Jet Ski he was unloading into Lake Michigan exploded Friday on the Far South Side.</p><p>The 54-year-old was unloading his water craft from a trailer at the Calumet Yacht Club when the Jet Ski exploded, Chicago Fire Dept. Deputy District Chief Curtis Hudson said.</p><p>He was was not on the craft when it exploded, Hudson said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/grandfather-accidentally-brings-cannabis-laced-cake-to-hospital-as-thank-you-for-nurses"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_cakemarijuanasplit_070519_1562370399802_7479777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A piece of red velvet cake and a mason jar of marijuana buds is shown in split file photos. (Photo courtesy: Getty Images)" title="getty_cakemarijuanasplit_070519-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Grandfather accidentally brings cannabis-laced cake to hospital as thank you for nurses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/police-security-officers-gunshot-warning-caused-stampede-at-navy-pier"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/eddie%20johnson%20police_1562367534677.jpg_7479642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="eddie johnson police_1562367534677.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Security officer's gunshot warning caused stampede at Navy Pier</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/elderly-man-76-shot-during-carjacking-on-fourth-of-july-in-skokie"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/8933566D4438439F96582891A8E94B64_1562365872660_7479603_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="8933566D4438439F96582891A8E94B64_1562365872660.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Elderly man, 76, shot during carjacking on Fourth of July in Skokie</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/90-degree-temperatures-shatter-all-time-high-heat-records-in-alaska"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_alaskaheatwave_070519_1562357262294_7479172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Two men hike along a creek below the Byron Glacier on July 4, 2019 near Portage Lake in Girdwood, Alaska. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/woman-22-killed-in-fuller-park-shooting-on-south-side-of-chicago" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/Akeelah%20D.%20Addison_1562372033025.jpg_7479848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/Akeelah%20D.%20Addison_1562372033025.jpg_7479848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/Akeelah%20D.%20Addison_1562372033025.jpg_7479848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/Akeelah%20D.%20Addison_1562372033025.jpg_7479848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/Akeelah%20D.%20Addison_1562372033025.jpg_7479848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Akeelah&#x20;D&#x2e;&#x20;Addison&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Facebook" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Woman, 22, killed in Fuller Park shooting on South Side of Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/police-security-officers-gunshot-warning-caused-stampede-at-navy-pier" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/eddie%20johnson%20police_1562367534677.jpg_7479642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/eddie%20johnson%20police_1562367534677.jpg_7479642_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/eddie%20johnson%20police_1562367534677.jpg_7479642_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/eddie%20johnson%20police_1562367534677.jpg_7479642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/eddie%20johnson%20police_1562367534677.jpg_7479642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Security officer's gunshot warning caused stampede at Navy Pier</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/elderly-man-76-shot-during-carjacking-on-fourth-of-july-in-skokie" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/8933566D4438439F96582891A8E94B64_1562365872660_7479603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/8933566D4438439F96582891A8E94B64_1562365872660_7479603_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/8933566D4438439F96582891A8E94B64_1562365872660_7479603_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/8933566D4438439F96582891A8E94B64_1562365872660_7479603_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/8933566D4438439F96582891A8E94B64_1562365872660_7479603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Elderly man, 76, shot during carjacking on Fourth of July in Skokie</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/jet-ski-explosion-injures-person-in-lake-michigan" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jet Ski explosion injures man on Far South Side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/woman-reported-missing-from-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/Yolando%20Douglas_1562365360645.jpg_7479395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/Yolando%20Douglas_1562365360645.jpg_7479395_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/Yolando%20Douglas_1562365360645.jpg_7479395_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/Yolando%20Douglas_1562365360645.jpg_7479395_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 