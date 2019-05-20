< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police seek suspect in arson attempt at Chicago synagogue Posted May 20 2019 09:07PM CDT
Video Posted May 20 2019 09:20PM CDT
Updated May 20 2019 09:25PM CDT data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_7295526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_7295526_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_7295526_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_7295526_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_7295526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408056855-408058785" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_7295526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_7295526_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_7295526_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_7295526_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_7295526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408056855" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (FOX 32/AP)</strong> - Chicago police are stepping up patrols at synagogues as well as Jewish schools and businesses after an attempted arson at a synagogue and vandalism near others.</p> <p>Police say they're seeking to identify a person seen on surveillance video about 12:30 a.m. Sunday near Anshe Sholom B'nai Israel Congregation in the city's Lakeview neighborhood. Police say the person tried to use Molotov cocktails to cause a fire, but no damage or injuries were reported.</p> <p>Rabbi David Wolkenfeld says three broken bottles containing charred black towels were found outside the synagogue.</p> <p>Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter that detectives also are investigating the smashing of car windows outside synagogues in the Rogers Park area. Guglielmi says different suspects are being sought in the attempted arson and the car vandalism.</p> <p>“People should take it seriously. They should turn any information to police that can be helpful. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police step up seat-belt enforcement through Memorial Day</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 10:16PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 10:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's "border to border" seat-belt enforcement for Illinois police agencies through Memorial Day.</p><p>Officials from the Departments of Transportation and State Police joined more than 200 local law enforcement agencies in Monday's announcement. The "Border to Border" campaign will feature stepped-up enforcement of mandatory seat-belt use with increased patrols and enforcement zones through next week's holiday.</p><p>Transportation Secretary Omer Osman says Illinois traffic fatalities have decreased this year. But he says safety-belt use is "your best line of defense in a crash."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/family-of-murdered-pregnant-teen-demands-answers-from-hospital" title="Family of murdered pregnant teen demands answers from hospital" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Family_of_murdered_pregnant_teen_demands_0_7295282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Family_of_murdered_pregnant_teen_demands_0_7295282_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Family_of_murdered_pregnant_teen_demands_0_7295282_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Family_of_murdered_pregnant_teen_demands_0_7295282_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Family_of_murdered_pregnant_teen_demands_0_7295282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marlen Ochoa-Lopez’s family met with hospital staff at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, asking about the baby's medical care and questioned the staff about what happened in this case. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family of murdered pregnant teen demands answers from hospital</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Matthews </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 08:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 09:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For several hours this afternoon, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez’s family met with hospital staff at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, asking about the baby's medical care and questioned the staff about what happened in this case . </p><p>“I have asked to see a copy of their protocols and procedures for mothers who come in who have given birth at home,” said Julie Contreras, a family advocate. “The questions that we asked, which were many, are going to be answered in our next meeting.”</p><p>New pictures released Monday show baby Yovani and his dad. The baby is still on life support, with breathing and feeding tubes, but did he open his eyes today for his dad. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/money/women-s-clothing-chain-dressbarn-to-close-all-of-its-650-stores" title="Women's clothing chain Dressbarn to close all of its 650 stores" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for dressbarn)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Women's clothing chain Dressbarn to close all of its 650 stores</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 08:51PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 08:52PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dressbarn, the women's clothing chain that's been around for nearly 60 years, is closing all 650 of its stores.</p><p>The company's chief financial officer, Steven Taylor, said Dressbarn has not been operating at an "acceptable level of profitability in today's retail environment."</p><p>Its owner, Ascena Retail Group Inc., says it wants to focus on its more profitable brands. Series finale (debut 5/19/19). Pictured: Emilia Clarke. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/marisnick-white-homer-as-astros-beat-white-sox-3-0" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20white%20sox_1558408226802.jpg_7295936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20white%20sox_1558408226802.jpg_7295936_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20white%20sox_1558408226802.jpg_7295936_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20white%20sox_1558408226802.jpg_7295936_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20white%20sox_1558408226802.jpg_7295936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Bob&#x20;Levey&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Marisnick, White homer as Astros beat White Sox 3-0</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amber-alert-issued-for-missing-idaho-teen-phone-of-kidnapping-suspect-pinged-in-kingman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/20/KSAZ%20Rios-Chavez%20052019_1558405768036.jpg_7295703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/20/KSAZ%20Rios-Chavez%20052019_1558405768036.jpg_7295703_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/20/KSAZ%20Rios-Chavez%20052019_1558405768036.jpg_7295703_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/20/KSAZ%20Rios-Chavez%20052019_1558405768036.jpg_7295703_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/20/KSAZ%20Rios-Chavez%20052019_1558405768036.jpg_7295703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sandra&#x20;Rios-Chavez" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Amber Alert issued for missing teen presumed kidnapped</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/police-seek-suspect-in-arson-attempt-at-chicago-synagogue" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_7295526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_7295526_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_7295526_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_7295526_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_7295526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police seek suspect in arson attempt at Chicago synagogue</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/family-of-murdered-pregnant-teen-demands-answers-from-hospital" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/1111124e_1558404515231_7295280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/1111124e_1558404515231_7295280_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/1111124e_1558404515231_7295280_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/1111124e_1558404515231_7295280_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/1111124e_1558404515231_7295280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family of murdered pregnant teen demands answers from hospital</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/women-s-clothing-chain-dressbarn-to-close-all-of-its-650-stores" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dave&#x20;Kotinsky&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;dressbarn&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Women's clothing chain 