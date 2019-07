- Chicago Police are asking for the public's help in locating the parents of a young child who was found wandering by himself on a South Side street.

Police say the boy is approximately 4 years old and was found around 7 a.m. running across 55th Street and Garfield Boulevard near Seeley Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

He speaks Spanish and limited English. His first name may be Miguel or Medill.

If you know the identity of this child, call 911 or the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.