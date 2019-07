- A death investigation is underway in suburban Long Grove, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. Monday, Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of North Tall Oaks Drive in Long Grove regarding a report of someone that was shot.

Upon arrival, officials found a 47-year-old female deceased inside of a single-family residence.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Officials say they are speaking with an individual who was present during the time of the incident.