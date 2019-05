DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (FOX 32) -- Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a Downers Grove robbery suspect.

On April 12 at approximately 2 p.m., the Downers Grove Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at Android Wireless and Repair, located at 6315 Woodward Avenue.

The police department says a suspect entered the store and threatened an employee with a handgun. The suspect then fled the scene with “proceeds” from the store. No one was hurt during the incident, officials said.

The police department is asking anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the person to contact the Investigations Unit at 630-434-5661.