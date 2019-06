A string of armed robberies have been reported in June in Ravenswood on the North Side.

In each incident, two men got out of a car, flashed a gun and took a person’s property before driving off, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The incidents happened Thursday in the 2400 block of West Montrose Avenue and Friday in the 4000 blocks of North Pulaski Road and West Lawrence Avenue about 30 minutes apart, police said.

Each incident happened between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and three individuals are thought to be involved, police said.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.