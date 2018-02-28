Poll workers wanted for primary elections

- The Chicago Board of Elections is looking for registered voters willing to work the polls for the March 20 primary elections.

The board issued a statement Monday that workers are needed to serve as Election Coordinators and Judges of Election, especially on the city’s North Side.

Election Coordinators are responsible for trouble-shooting equipment, ensuring accessibility, and helping to administer day-of registrations. Coordinators must complete two training sessions and past a test to qualify, and will be paid $350.

Election Judges are required to complete a three-hour training session are paid a total of $190.

All workers are required to serve on March 20 from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m., when the polls close and all records and voting equipment are secured, said the board.

Board Chairwoman Marisel A. Hernandez said the city relies on 10,000 poll workers each year to help with elections, and is hoping to fill all vacancies this week.

They are especially looking for volunteers who are bilingual, and can help translate to Spanish, Chinese, Hindi and Polish.

Any U.S. citizens who is registered to vote in Cook County can apply at www.chipollworker.com.