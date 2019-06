- Pride events were in full swing Saturday as Chicago heats up for one of its biggest events of the year.

On Sunday, the annual Pride parade will take place in the Boystown and Lakeview neighborhoods, and is expected to draw upwards of one million people to the north side.

Saturday, more than 10,000 people were expected to show up at Grant Park for “Pride in the Park,” where music was the key attraction for many, but Le-yah Sibit, 16, said the best part was the community.

“I get to express myself just like everybody else. Everybody feels comfortable being here, as one,” said Sibit, who said just a few of her closest friends knew she was gay. She was at the event with her mother.

“It's more accepting than in my generation. I'm happy to support her in everything she does,” said her mother, Terren Waller.

The Pride parade is expected to start at noon Sunday.

The CTA is adding bus and rail service as city officials encourage people to take public transportation.