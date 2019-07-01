< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415777493" data-article-version="1.0">Pritzker explains where funds from new tax increases will go</h1> </header> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WFLD"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_415777493_415792323_195114";this.videosJson='[{"id":"415792323","video":"580219","title":"Pritzker%20explains%20where%20funds%20from%20new%20tax%20increases%20will%20go","caption":"Governor%20JB%20Pritzker%20promises%20better%20days%20ahead%20because%20of%20money%20that%20will%20be%20raised%20from%20his%20big%20increase%20in%20Illinois%E2%80%99%20gasoline%20tax.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F01%2FPritzker_explains_where_funds_from_new_t_0_7462793_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F01%2FPritzker_explains_where_funds_from_new_tax_incre_580219_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656643238%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DbcxQ8gdxwv77XmDO-mBwuw9pdbI","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fpritzker-explains-where-funds-from-new-tax-increases-will-go"}},"createDate":"Jul 01 2019 09:40PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WFLD"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_415777493_415792323_195114",video:"580219",poster:"https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/Pritzker_explains_where_funds_from_new_t_0_7462793_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Governor%2520JB%2520Pritzker%2520promises%2520better%2520days%2520ahead%2520because%2520of%2520money%2520that%2520will%2520be%2520raised%2520from%2520his%2520big%2520increase%2520in%2520Illinois%25E2%2580%2599%2520gasoline%2520tax.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/01/Pritzker_explains_where_funds_from_new_tax_incre_580219_1800.mp4?Expires=1656643238&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=bcxQ8gdxwv77XmDO-mBwuw9pdbI",eventLabel:"Pritzker%20explains%20where%20funds%20from%20new%20tax%20increases%20will%20go-415792323",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fpritzker-explains-where-funds-from-new-tax-increases-will-go"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/pritzker-explains-where-funds-from-new-tax-increases-will-go">Mike Flannery </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 07:45PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-415777493"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 09:40PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 09:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1231_1562035189208_7462792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1231_1562035189208_7462792_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1231_1562035189208_7462792_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1231_1562035189208_7462792_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1231_1562035189208_7462792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415777493-415791557" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1231_1562035189208_7462792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1231_1562035189208_7462792_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1231_1562035189208_7462792_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1231_1562035189208_7462792_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1231_1562035189208_7462792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415777493" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Fox 32 News)</strong> - Governor JB Pritzker promises better days ahead because of money that will be raised from his big increase in Illinois’ gasoline tax.</p> <p>On Monday, Governor Pritzker doled out details of the state's huge new construction program in Chicago -- which will get new commuter rail cars, new train stations and a rebuilt expressway.</p> <p>“Here in Chicago, we're taking on the Kennedy Expressway. You're seeing over $70 million for 38 bridge deck overlays. And an additional $560 million for reconstruction, auxiliary lane additions and other enhancements to improve safety, speed and access,” Pritzker said.</p> <p>“Ten years in the making, this capital bill has the potential to be completely transformative of everything we're doing in the city,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.</p> <p>A vast expansion of legalized gambling in Illinois will also provide billions of dollars for construction of affordable house, as well as funds for public schools and universities.</p> <p>“We're investing $45 billion to repair what's broken and build what's needed,” Pritzker said.</p> <p>Creating new jobs is a primary focus.</p> <p>“Fifty percent of all new jobs created in the Chicago metropolitan area, in the last ten years, were within half a mile of mass transit,” said Chairman of the Regional Transportation Authority Board Kirk Dillard.</p> <p>Since the state's new capital program doesn't pay for everything on the CTA wish list, the mayor was asked if there might be a fare increase coming down the tracks. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3703_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3703_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415777493'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7361_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7361"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 