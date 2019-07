Related Headlines Gov. signs laws aimed at protecting immigrants

- There was a frosty reception Tuesday in Chicago for federal officials from ICE and Homeland Security.

Protesters gathered outside a South Loop hotel to demand a customs and trade conference be moved out of the city.

Immigration activists gathered outside the Marriott Marquis to send a message to the federal immigration and Homeland Security officials inside.

"ICE and DHS are not welcome in our city," one woman yelled.

Inside was about a thousand people attending the annual Customs and Border Protection Trade Symposium -- a convention mix of federal officials and companies that do business with customs agents.

Some watched from above as protesters placed cages on the sidewalk symbolizing the controversial detention facilities at the border.

The protesters also targeted Marriott for hosting the convention, pointing out the company pledged last week not to allow its hotels to be used to detain immigrants.

"It's completely hypocritical that they make a previous statement not supporting detention. And yet they support one of the many agencies that detains and deports and terrorizes immigrant communities," said protester Anna Marin.

In a statement a spokesman for Marriott says, "This policy only addresses requests by the government to detain individuals in Marriott hotels...We have said that we would accommodate (government employees) like we would any other guest."

At the signing ceremony for a bill protecting immigrant children, Governor Pritzker supported the protesters.

"We need to speak out loudly today as they are in town. Perhaps they will hear us louder and more clearly," Pritzker said.

The conference continues Wednesday and protesters say they will be back.