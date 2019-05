- R. Kelly's attorneys are on the offensive Tuesday night, reaching out to the media, they say, to set the record straight.

The artist’s new Chicago-area attorney gave his first television interview to FOX 32.

Attorney Raed Shalabi says Kelly is keeping a positive attitude and working to get his career back on track.

Shalabi claims people are only making allegations against Kelly to get his money, and his side of the story still has not been told.

"People have to realize that they have to see the evidence when it comes out,” said Shalabi. “Mr. Kelly is being railroaded."