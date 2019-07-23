< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. R. Kelly spokesman steps down for personal reasons alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419809982" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - A spokesman for R. Kelly has stepped down after he went on national television to talk about the federal sex-crime charges against the singer and said he wouldn't allow his adult daughter to be alone with anyone "accused of being a pedophile."</p> <p>Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, <a href="https://twitter.com/SGcrimlaw/status/1153484088982036482" target="_blank"><strong>says in a statement</strong></a> that Darrell Johnson is taking time off for personal reasons. The statement doesn't mention the comments Johnson made Monday on "CBS This Morning."</p> <p>After the CBS interview, Johnson told USA Today he doesn't think Kelly is a pedophile and would leave his daughter with him. He said his departure has nothing to do with Kelly.</p> <p>Kelly has been in custody since being indicted this month on charges in Chicago and New York. More Local Stories

Man tries to abduct child mowing lawn in suburbs, police say

A man tried to abduct a child mowing a lawn Wednesday in west suburban Wheaton.

The boy was mowing the front lawn of his home about 11:45 a.m. in the 200 block of South Pierce Avenue when a man pulled up in a black SUV and approached him, Wheaton police said in a statement.

The man asked the boy to mow his own lawn and invited him in his vehicle, police said. The man left alone after the boy said a parent would have to drive him, police said. data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man tries to abduct child mowing lawn in suburbs, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 08:16PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man tried to abduct a child mowing a lawn Wednesday in west suburban Wheaton.</p><p>The boy was mowing the front lawn of his home about 11:45 a.m. in the 200 block of South Pierce Avenue when a man pulled up in a black SUV and approached him, Wheaton police said in a statement.</p><p>The man asked the boy to mow his own lawn and invited him in his vehicle, police said. The man left alone after the boy said a parent would have to drive him, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/new-details-emerge-after-teen-beaten-in-chicago-everyone-involved-will-be-brought-to-justice-" title="New details emerge after teen beaten in Chicago: 'Everyone involved will be brought to justice'" data-articleId="420107844" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/Disturbing_video_shows_girls_jumping__be_0_7543511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/Disturbing_video_shows_girls_jumping__be_0_7543511_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/Disturbing_video_shows_girls_jumping__be_0_7543511_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/Disturbing_video_shows_girls_jumping__be_0_7543511_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/Disturbing_video_shows_girls_jumping__be_0_7543511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A shocking video posted to Twitter on Monday shows several girls in Chicago jumping and beating a 15-year-old girl who has special needs, according to a friend of the victim." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New details emerge after teen beaten in Chicago: 'Everyone involved will be brought to justice'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Anthony Ponce </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 07:17PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 08:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are revealing troubling new details about what may have led to the beating of a teenage girl caught on viral video .</p><p>A community activist, who helped the 15-year-old victim after the attack Monday on the South Side, says she's home safe and in good spirits with family.</p><p>Police say her so-called friends turned against her, and before the attack, was away from home for five days without anyone reporting her missing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/woman-guilty-in-murder-of-congressman-danny-davis-grandson" title="Woman guilty in murder of Congressman Danny Davis' grandson" data-articleId="420114255" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/3131_1564016769194_7546525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/3131_1564016769194_7546525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/3131_1564016769194_7546525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/3131_1564016769194_7546525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/3131_1564016769194_7546525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dijae Banks | Cook County Department of Corrections" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Woman guilty in murder of Congressman Danny Davis' grandson

Cook County jurors Wednesday found a 20-year-old woman guilty of the 2017 murder of the teenage grandson of U.S. Rep. Danny Davis.

The jury of three women and nine men deliberated for less than two hours before reaching a verdict on murder and home invasion charges against Dijae Banks, who was 17 when she was arrested two years ago for the murder of 15-year-old Javon Wilson, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Javon was shot inside his Englewood apartment when he tried to break up a fight that began when Banks arrived at the house and demanded the return of a pair of Air Jordan sneakers she had swapped for a pair of pants with Javon's 14-year-old brother. Danny Davis.</p><p>The jury of three women and nine men deliberated for less than two hours before reaching a verdict on murder and home invasion charges against Dijae Banks, who was 17 when she was arrested two years ago for the murder of 15-year-old Javon Wilson, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.</p><p>Javon was shot inside his Englewood apartment when he tried to break up a fight that began when Banks arrived at the house and demanded the return of a pair of Air Jordan sneakers she had swapped for a pair of pants with Javon's 14-year-old brother.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/new-details-emerge-after-teen-beaten-in-chicago-everyone-involved-will-be-brought-to-justice-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/girl%20beat%20up%202_1563929256919.jpg_7543381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="girl beat up 2_1563929256919.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New details emerge after teen beaten in Chicago: 'Everyone involved will be brought to justice'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-faces-murder-charges-after-twins-die-days-after-birth-with-narcotics-cocaine-in-their-systems"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Woman%20charged%20in%20death%20of%20twins_1564011290337.jpg_7546188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A mugshot of Tiffany Marie Roberts who is charged with the death of her prematurely born twins after the infants tested positive for multiple narcotics in their systems. (Photo by Hamilton County Sheriffs Office)" title="Woman charged in death of twins_1564011290337.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman faces murder charges after twins die days after birth with narcotics, cocaine in their systems</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/people-who-wait-to-merge-at-the-last-second-are-doing-it-right-experts-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/ZipperMerge_Banner_Getty_1564006514839_7546105_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Heavy traffic along Interstate 395 at a freeway interchange during the morning commute in Washington on March 16, 2016. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)" title="ZipperMerge_Banner_Getty_1564006514839-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>People who wait to merge at the last second are doing it right, experts say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-wanted-for-questioning-in-attack-on-depaul-graduate-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/321_1564004186542_7545367_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chicago police have released surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in connection with a knife attack on a recent DePaul University graduate July 18, 2019, in the 2300 block of North Halsted Street. | Chicago police" title="Depaul knife attack suspect"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man wanted for questioning in attack on DePaul graduate in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/new-details-emerge-after-teen-beaten-in-chicago-everyone-involved-will-be-brought-to-justice-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/girl%20beat%20up%202_1563929256919.jpg_7543381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/girl%20beat%20up%202_1563929256919.jpg_7543381_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/girl%20beat%20up%202_1563929256919.jpg_7543381_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/girl%20beat%20up%202_1563929256919.jpg_7543381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/girl%20beat%20up%202_1563929256919.jpg_7543381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>New details emerge after teen beaten in Chicago: 'Everyone involved will be brought to justice'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/woman-guilty-in-murder-of-congressman-danny-davis-grandson" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/3131_1564016769194_7546525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/3131_1564016769194_7546525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/3131_1564016769194_7546525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/3131_1564016769194_7546525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/3131_1564016769194_7546525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dijae&#x20;Banks&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Cook&#x20;County&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Corrections" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman guilty in murder of Congressman Danny Davis' grandson</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chicago-aldermen-approve-reforms-proposed-by-new-mayor-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/21/mayor%20lori%20lightfoot_1561162518313.jpg_7431574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/21/mayor%20lori%20lightfoot_1561162518313.jpg_7431574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/21/mayor%20lori%20lightfoot_1561162518313.jpg_7431574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/21/mayor%20lori%20lightfoot_1561162518313.jpg_7431574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/21/mayor%20lori%20lightfoot_1561162518313.jpg_7431574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago aldermen approve reforms proposed by new mayor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/microphone-catches-mayor-lightfoot-calling-police-union-leader-a-clown-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/3_1561429695343_7440298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/3_1561429695343_7440298_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/3_1561429695343_7440298_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/3_1561429695343_7440298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/3_1561429695343_7440298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Microphone catches Mayor Lightfoot calling police union leader a 'clown'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-faces-murder-charges-after-twins-die-days-after-birth-with-narcotics-cocaine-in-their-systems" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Woman%20charged%20in%20death%20of%20twins_1564011290337.jpg_7546188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Woman%20charged%20in%20death%20of%20twins_1564011290337.jpg_7546188_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Woman%20charged%20in%20death%20of%20twins_1564011290337.jpg_7546188_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Woman%20charged%20in%20death%20of%20twins_1564011290337.jpg_7546188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Woman%20charged%20in%20death%20of%20twins_1564011290337.jpg_7546188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;mugshot&#x20;of&#x20;Tiffany&#x20;Marie&#x20;Roberts&#x20;who&#x20;is&#x20;charged&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;death&#x20;of&#x20;her&#x20;prematurely&#x20;born&#x20;twins&#x20;after&#x20;the&#x20;infants&#x20;tested&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;positive&#x20;for&#x20;multiple&#x20;narcotics&#x20;in&#x20;their&#x20;systems&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Hamilton&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriffs&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman faces murder charges after twins die days after birth with narcotics, cocaine in their systems</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 