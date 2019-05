- It's time for the thunderous rumble of 10,000 horse power engines and speed defying drag racing at Joliet's Route 66 Raceway.

The National Hot Rod Association comes to town May 30th to June 2nd. Tickets start at $15 for adults.

The crowd will witness dragsters going zero to 300mph in four seconds. Frank Hawley's Drag Racing School offered driving lessons to members of the media and FOX 32's Natalie Bomke fulfilled her need for speed.

"The best drivers are focused, careful, they make small moves and adjustments, not surprisingly, that's why 25 percent of our enrollment is female," Hawley said.

Hawley, a 30-year drag racing veteran is well known around these parts. He drove the famed "Chi Town Hustler" Funny Car through 1984, winning seven events and two NHRA world championships.

For ticket information: https://www.route66raceway.com