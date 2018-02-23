Rauner issues disaster proclamation for 3 counties

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has issued a state disaster proclamation for three counties hard hit by flooding.

The proclamation for Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion counties will ensure state support to communities that are battling floods caused by heavy rains earlier this week.

The governor also directed the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) to activate the State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield. Officials will coordinate state personnel and assets needed to help local officials keep residents safe and protect critical infrastructure from the office.

The National Weather Service has forecast more rain this weekend in southeastern and southern Illinois.

Acting IEMA director Jennifer Ricker is reminding people to use caution when driving in flooded areas.