Red Line trains rerouted to elevated tracks due to person on tracks Posted Jun 12 2019 08:18PM CDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 08:19PM CDT class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 08:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 08:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412373773" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - Red Line subway trains between the Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown stations are being rerouted to elevated tracks due to an unauthorized person on the tracks on the North Side.</p><p>After stopping at Fullerton, 95th-bound trains will stop at elevated stations at Armitage, Sedgewick, Chicago, Merchandise Mart, Clark/Lake, State/Lake, Washington/Wabash, Adams/Wabash, and Roosevelt, according to an alert from the Chicago Transit Authority.</p><p>Trains will stop at the Cermak-Chinatown station and make all the normal stops to 95th/Dan Ryan, the CTA said.</p><p>Howard bound trains will stop at Cermak-Chinatown and then be diverted to those elevated stations, the CTA said. Teen sentenced to 45 years in prison for fatally stabbing mother 60 times
Posted Jun 12 2019 07:32PM CDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 07:40PM CDT
An Indiana teenager accused of stabbing her mother more than 60 times has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Seventeen-year-old Chastinea T. Reeves was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in the February 2017 slaying of 34-year-old Jamie Garnett at their home in Gary, about 30 miles southeast of Chicago.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Reeves, who was 15 at the time of the slaying, was charged as an adult in Lake Superior Court. False report of person with gun in South Loop prompted lockdown at Jones College Prep
Posted Jun 12 2019 06:41PM CDT
An unfounded report of a person with a gun in the South Loop prompted a lockdown at a nearby high school.

Officers were called for a person with a gun in a retail business shortly before noon Wednesday in the 700 block of South Plymouth Court, Chicago police said.

Two juveniles were arrested about a block away at Harrison and Dearborn inside a convenience store, but they were found without weapons, police said First arrest made after video appears to show animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms
Posted Jun 12 2019 04:34PM CDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 05:25PM CDT
Authorities have served their first arrest warrant on animal cruelty charges after a graphic video appeared to show workers abusing young calves at a northwest Indiana farm.

Edgar Gardozo-Vasquez, 36, was arrested on a warrant and held at county jail, according to the Newton County sheriff's office. Immigration Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on him.

He and two others are each charged with a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty and a felony count of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, the sheriff's office said. Outstanding warrants remain for Santiago Ruvalcaba Contreros, 31, and Miguel Angel Navarro Serrano, 39. (Photo credit: Bouckaert Farm/Chattahoochee Hills Eventing)" title="ugcapproved_tonystarkcabin_061219_1560378141325-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tony Stark's cabin from 'Avengers: Endgame' can be rented on Airbnb</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/boy-4-takes-great-grandfathers-suv-on-cruise-for-candy-in-minnesota"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/sebastian-car_1560374797167_7389571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sebastian showed FOX 9 how he was able to drive the SUV" title="sebastian-car_1560374797167-409162.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Boy, 4, takes great-grandfather's SUV on cruise for candy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/mom-arrested-after-entering-elementary-school-and-confronting-sons-alleged-bullies"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Jamie%20Rathburn_1560377371579.png_7390210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jamie Rathburn says she was fed up by the way her son was treated when she entered an elementary school without permission to confront her child's bullies. (Photo by Greenvile Co. href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" 