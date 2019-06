- Red Line subway trains between the Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown stations are being rerouted to elevated tracks due to an unauthorized person on the tracks on the North Side.

After stopping at Fullerton, 95th-bound trains will stop at elevated stations at Armitage, Sedgewick, Chicago, Merchandise Mart, Clark/Lake, State/Lake, Washington/Wabash, Adams/Wabash, and Roosevelt, according to an alert from the Chicago Transit Authority.

Trains will stop at the Cermak-Chinatown station and make all the normal stops to 95th/Dan Ryan, the CTA said.

Howard bound trains will stop at Cermak-Chinatown and then be diverted to those elevated stations, the CTA said. Trains will make all the normal stops to Howard after stopping at Armitage.

Shuttles are available for connecting service between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown, the CTA said.