- A top Illinois Republican says he's now willing to support three gun regulations he previously opposed.

Talking to voters in LaSalle County, Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger said as last weekend's gun massacres unfolded, he found himself rethinking his approach to the gun issue.

"I'm a very pro-second amendment guy," said Congressman Kinzinger. "I'm a believer in the right to conceal carry, etc. But I also want to listen to the arguments of the other side. Let's all treat each other humanly again and listen to each other."

Kinzinger said he now supports three gun-control proposals he previously opposed. First, requiring mandatory background checks on all gun buyers.

Second, banning gigantic ammo magazines like those used in some recent massacres. Some hold 100 or more bullets.

Thirdly, raising the age to buy rifles from 18 to 21, the age currently required to buy handguns.

"I know when you are at the age of 21 and you break up a relationship or you felt mistreated or bullied, most people won't go and shoot up their classmates, but some will," said Congressman Kinzinger. "And so the reality is what can we do to begin to mitigate the issue of shooting and violence in our schools. And I think one of the things is to say we need to raise long gun age purchase to 21."

Asked about proposals to ban the AR-15 and other military-style assault weapons, Congressman Kinzinger said he himself owns one, and he does not think there are the votes in Congress right now make a ban law.