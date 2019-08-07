< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Rep. Kinzinger says he supports gun control measures in light of mass shootings
Posted Aug 07 2019 07:49PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 07 2019 09:22PM CDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 09:23PM CDT https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Rep__Kinzinger_says_he_supports_gun_cont_0_7580065_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Rep__Kinzinger_says_he_supports_gun_cont_0_7580065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422759764" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>OTTAWA, Ill. (FOX 32 News)</strong> - A top Illinois Republican says he's now willing to support three gun regulations he previously opposed. </p><p>Talking to voters in LaSalle County, Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger said as last weekend's gun massacres unfolded, he found himself rethinking his approach to the gun issue.</p><p>"I'm a very pro-second amendment guy," said Congressman Kinzinger. "I'm a believer in the right to conceal carry, etc. But I also want to listen to the arguments of the other side. Let's all treat each other humanly again and listen to each other."</p><p>Kinzinger said he now supports three gun-control proposals he previously opposed. First, requiring mandatory background checks on all gun buyers. </p><p>Second, banning gigantic ammo magazines like those used in some recent massacres. Some hold 100 or more bullets. </p><p>Thirdly, raising the age to buy rifles from 18 to 21, the age currently required to buy handguns.</p><p>"I know when you are at the age of 21 and you break up a relationship or you felt mistreated or bullied, most people won't go and shoot up their classmates, but some will," said Congressman Kinzinger. "And so the reality is what can we do to begin to mitigate the issue of shooting and violence in our schools. 