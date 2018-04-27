Report: President Trump considering White House dinner invite for Kanye West

- Kanye West and President Donald Trump are said to have had mutual respect for each other ever since the Chicago-native visited the Commander in Chief after the 2016 election.

The Daily Beast reported Friday that Trump is considering inviting Kanye to the White House for a photo-op or a dinner after the rapper fired off a series of tweets Wednesday, saying he and Trump are “brothers” and that they share "dragon energy."

TMZ reported Friday that Kanye is set to unveil Donda Social, an organization named after his mother which is set to focus on issues from housing to gun violence in Chicago across communities where change is urgently needed. Reports indicate he'll also be getting help from Chance and Common.

The initiative was set to be formally announced Friday although there is no official word yet.

Trump, Kanye and Chance the Rapper were mired in headlines this week after Chance came to Kanye's defense after Yeezy's series of tweets that some interpreted as praising the president.

Chance the Rapper took to Twitter to explain that he does not support President Trump after he tweeted earlier this week that "Black people don’t have to be democrats."

Chance explained in a long note posted to Twitter on Friday that his tweet was only meant to show love for West, whom he called "my family," and not to support Trump, who he said has "made a career out of hatred, racism and discrimination.

"No matter how much I may disagree with [West], it's hard for me to watch people talk about someone I love--even if they were justified in doing so," Chance wrote. "Unfortunately, my attempt to support Kayne is being used to discredit my brothers and sisters in the movement and I can't sit by and let that happen either."

The Chicago native also slammed Trump for talking about "Chicago as if it's hell on earth" and for taking "steps to make life harder here for the most disenfranchised among us."

He wrote his tweet about "black folk not having the be democrats" is "true," but it "was a deflection from the real conversation and stemmed from a personal issue with the fact that Chicago has had generations of democratic officials with no investment or regard for black schools, neighborhoods or black lives."