- A woman was shot and numerous arrests have been made after several altercations broke out in suburban Chicago Heights on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Heights Police Department.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., the Chicago Heights Police Department responded to a report of a victim who had been shot in the 600 block of Andover Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a female victim, 26-year-old Dominque Washington of Chicago Heights, with an apparent gunshot wound to her leg, officials said. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers were attempting to locate the offender and any witnesses to the incident when a "large group of individuals gathered at the scene and altercations broke out," police said.

The Chicago Heights Police Department requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies to assist with the incident. Numerous arrests have been made and charges are pending, according to the police department.

The investigation is ongoing.