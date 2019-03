- The death of a retired Chicago police officer Monday night at his South Side Chatham neighborhood home has been ruled a suicide.

The 61-year-old man was found with multiple self-inflicted gunshot wounds to the chest at 7:02 p.m. at his home in the 7900 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy Tuesday found he died of his wounds and his death was ruled a suicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Police said he retired from the Chicago Police Department in 2017 after 20 years of service.