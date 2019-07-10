< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/beaches%20chicago_1562812909863.jpg_7513841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/beaches%20chicago_1562812909863.jpg_7513841_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/beaches%20chicago_1562812909863.jpg_7513841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/beaches%20chicago_1562812909863.jpg_7513841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/beaches%20chicago_1562812909863.jpg_7513841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417427219-417448752" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/beaches%20chicago_1562812909863.jpg_7513841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/beaches%20chicago_1562812909863.jpg_7513841_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/beaches%20chicago_1562812909863.jpg_7513841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/beaches%20chicago_1562812909863.jpg_7513841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/beaches%20chicago_1562812909863.jpg_7513841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417427219" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Fox 32 News)</strong> - If Chicago's beaches look smaller to you this summer, your eyes are not playing tricks on you. The lake is at a record level. It is the first time it has been this high since the 1980s.</p><p>"It's terrible. Worse than ever," said beachgoer Iris Gonzalez.</p><p>Chicago beaches are a fraction of their former sandy-selves.</p><p>Montrose Beach is now home to a massive lagoon, covering the vast area where during a normal summer, beachgoers would throw footballs and Frisbees.</p><p>"This water that's right here in the middle, it's really annoying...and you know it's not that clean!" Gonzalez said.</p><p>12th Street Beach, just south of Adler Planetarium, is now just a thin sliver of sand.</p><p>Earlier this week at Ohio Street Beach. Caffe Oliva was flooded completely.</p><p>"We've been losing a lot of business. We were flooded the last couple of days. It took me about 5 hours on Monday to clean up the place and have it rolling for dinnertime," said Alejandro Fonsca of Caffe Oliva.</p><p>"The last time the lake levels were this high was in the mid-80s and so we're seeing lake levels, a lot of people who live in Chicago have never seen Lake Michigan this high before," said Joel Brammeier of Great Lake Alliance.</p><p>Brammeier says the rainy spring is mostly to blame, along with not as much lake water evaporating.</p><p>"When the water goes back down, you will see these extensive wide beaches that people remember from the late 1990s and early 2000s," he said.</p><p>While this summer's high water level does have to do with rain and lack of evaporation, Brammeier says those may not be the only factors.</p><p>"The fluctuations are happening less predictably. More Local Stories data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/39th_Taste_of_Chicago_kicks_off_in_Grant_0_7513953_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/39th_Taste_of_Chicago_kicks_off_in_Grant_0_7513953_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/39th_Taste_of_Chicago_kicks_off_in_Grant_0_7513953_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/39th_Taste_of_Chicago_kicks_off_in_Grant_0_7513953_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/39th_Taste_of_Chicago_kicks_off_in_Grant_0_7513953_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Taste of Chicago is back and thousands of people braved the heat in Grant Park to chow down on Wednesday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>39th Taste of Chicago kicks off in Grant Park on hottest day of the year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dane Placko </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 09:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Taste of Chicago is back and thousands of people braved the heat in Grant Park to chow down on Wednesday.</p><p>The sizzle, smoke and smells filled steamy Grant Park on this first day of the 39th annual event.</p><p>"We just got here,” said Victoria Martinez. “We're ready to enjoy the food. The sun. Chicago. Love it."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/copa-releases-new-video-of-deadly-police-involved-shooting-on-west-side" title="COPA releases new video of deadly police-involved shooting on West Side" data-articleId="417440789" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/COPA_releases_new_video_of_deadly_police_0_7511970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/COPA_releases_new_video_of_deadly_police_0_7511970_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/COPA_releases_new_video_of_deadly_police_0_7511970_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/COPA_releases_new_video_of_deadly_police_0_7511970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/COPA_releases_new_video_of_deadly_police_0_7511970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New video of a wild police shooting on the city's West Side -- that ended with a man dead -- was released Wednesday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>COPA releases new video of deadly police-involved shooting on West Side</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 09:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 09:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New video of a wild police shooting on Chicago's West Side -- that ended with a man dead -- was released Wednesday.</p><p>The shooting happened in May of 2019. The suspect -- Sharrell Brown -- can be seen on bodycam video running from police and he was eventually shot.</p><p>The video that was released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows an officer appear to find a gun on Brown. He later died at the hospital.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/chicago-s-hottest-day-of-the-year-causes-problems-across-the-city" title="Chicago's hottest day of the year causes problems across the city" data-articleId="417430180" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562810797836_7513448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562810797836_7513448_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562810797836_7513448_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562810797836_7513448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562810797836_7513448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago's hottest day of the year causes problems across the city</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Matthews </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 08:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 09:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was so hot in Chicago on Wednesday that the fire department had to transport eight people for heat exhaustion. </p><p>The hottest day of the year also happened to fall on the first day of the Taste of Chicago. </p><p>First responders were busy Wednesday afternoon taking care of Taste-goers who were overcome by the heat. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script Featured Videos class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/39th-taste-of-chicago-kicks-off-in-grant-park-on-hottest-day-of-the-year"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/taste%20of%20chicago%20grilling%20hotdogs_1562813722462.jpg_7513956_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="taste of chicago grilling hotdogs_1562813722462.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>39th Taste of Chicago kicks off in Grant Park on hottest day of the year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/rising-water-levels-are-shrinking-and-submerging-chicago-beaches"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/beaches%20chicago_1562812909863.jpg_7513841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="beaches chicago_1562812909863.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rising water levels are shrinking and submerging Chicago beaches</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/copa-releases-new-video-of-deadly-police-involved-shooting-on-west-side"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/police%20shooting%20west%20side_1562811394166.jpg_7511976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="police shooting west side_1562811394166.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>COPA releases new video of deadly police-involved shooting on West Side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/100th-birthday-party-for-dunwoody-pearl-harbor-survivor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/V%20100%20YEAR%20OLD%20BIRTHDAY%20PARTY%205P_00.00.05.21_1562803784301.png_7511650_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V 100 YEAR OLD BIRTHDAY PARTY 5P_00.00.05.21_1562803784301.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pearl Harbor survivor celebrates 100th birthday</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/beaches%20chicago_1562812909863.jpg_7513841_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/beaches%20chicago_1562812909863.jpg_7513841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/beaches%20chicago_1562812909863.jpg_7513841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/beaches%20chicago_1562812909863.jpg_7513841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Rising water levels are shrinking and submerging Chicago beaches</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/copa-releases-new-video-of-deadly-police-involved-shooting-on-west-side" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/police%20shooting%20west%20side_1562811394166.jpg_7511976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/police%20shooting%20west%20side_1562811394166.jpg_7511976_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/police%20shooting%20west%20side_1562811394166.jpg_7511976_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/police%20shooting%20west%20side_1562811394166.jpg_7511976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/police%20shooting%20west%20side_1562811394166.jpg_7511976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>COPA releases new video of deadly police-involved shooting on West Side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chicago-s-hottest-day-of-the-year-causes-problems-across-the-city" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562810797836_7513448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562810797836_7513448_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562810797836_7513448_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562810797836_7513448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562810797836_7513448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago's hottest day of the year causes problems across the city</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/records-of-r-kelly-s-legal-battle-with-ex-wife-to-be-released" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/15/GETTY-R-Kelly_1552651781330_6895747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/15/GETTY-R-Kelly_1552651781330_6895747_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/15/GETTY-R-Kelly_1552651781330_6895747_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/15/GETTY-R-Kelly_1552651781330_6895747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/15/GETTY-R-Kelly_1552651781330_6895747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="R&#x2e;&#x20;Kelly&#x20;goes&#x20;through&#x20;security&#x20;after&#x20;he&#x20;arrived&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Daley&#x20;Center&#x20;for&#x20;his&#x20;hearing&#x2c;&#x20;on&#x20;March&#x20;6&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x20;Kelly&#x20;was&#x20;in&#x20;court&#x20;after&#x20;failing&#x20;to&#x20;pay&#x20;more&#x20;than&#x20;&#x24;160&#x2c;000&#x20;in&#x20;child&#x20;support&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Nuccio&#x20;DiNuzzo&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Records of R. Kelly's legal battle with ex-wife to be released</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/confederate-railroad-books-illinois-gig-after-state-fair-ban-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20confederate%20flag_1562804644857.jpg_7511346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20confederate%20flag_1562804644857.jpg_7511346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20confederate%20flag_1562804644857.jpg_7511346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20confederate%20flag_1562804644857.jpg_7511346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20confederate%20flag_1562804644857.jpg_7511346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Sean&#x20;Rayford&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Confederate Railroad books Illinois gig after state fair ban</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 