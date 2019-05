- The ramp from Kedzie Avenue to the Stevenson Expressway was blocked Thursday after a semi rolled over and spilled fuel and oil on the Southwest Side.

The truck overturned about 9:45 a.m. on the ramp from Kedzie to inbound I-55, according to Illinois State Police.

Fuel and oil began to spill from the truck, prompting a hazardous materials response, according to the Chicago Fire Department. No injuries were reported and the HazMat situation was secured by 10:09 a.m.

The ramp remains closed as of 11:30 a.m., but a heavy-duty tow truck is responding to the scene, state police said. The ramp is expected to be cleared by about noon.

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.