- Severe storms knocked down trees and left thousands of people without power in the Chicago area on Sunday.

The high winds knocked down a tent at the Chicagoland Speedway as NASCAR was in the middle of a rain delay.

In Channahon, a viewer shared a video showing the sky turning green just as the area was whipped by strong winds and hail.

And in Lombard, the wind tore off a roof at a business, scattering debris down the street. Monica Garcia was in a car, driving by, when the storm hit.

"We saw stuff flying, and I thought it was cardboard, but it was coming off and it flew everywhere. 'We need to get away!'" she said.

ComEd said at its peak, the storm had left about 100,000 customers without power. That number had declined significantly by late evening.