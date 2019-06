Severe weather may roll through the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon into early evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for parts of northeastern Illinois, northwestern Indiana, Southeastern Wisconsin and southwestern Michigan, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered gusts up to 60 mph are likely while hail the size of quarters and “a couple of tornadoes” are possible, the weather service said.

The strongest storms will be concentrated along and north of I-88, the weather service said.