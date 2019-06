As Pride celebrations kick off around the city, the National Weather Service is warning Chicagoans and residents of northern Illinois to brace for severe thunderstorms.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m. for parts of Chicago, northern Cook County and portions of Lake, McHenry, Kane and DuPage counties, the weather service said. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for over 30 neighboring counties in Illinois and northern Wisconsin.

A storm system moving southeast from Wisconsin may bring heavy rains, frequent lightning, wind gusts of up to 65 miles per hour and hail the size of quarters, the weather service said.

The 50th Annual Chicago Pride Parade, which kicked off at noon from Montrose Avenue and Broadway, will go on "rain or shine," according to the parade's official website.

Cooling buses will be available along the parade route as temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 90 degrees.