Showers, severe thunderstorms push through Chicago area

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A severe thunderstorm watch for the Chicago area will remain in effect until early Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through the area before 3 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Potential flash flooding related to the storm has also prompted a flood advisory for the area, the weather service said. In addition, the eastward storm could bring winds up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail.

Another thunderstorm and more showers are expected to affect the area after 3 a.m., and temperatures should dip to the low 70s during the overnight hours, the weather service said.

On Wednesday, the cool temperatures will likely stick around as more showers and thunderstorms push into the region, the weather service said.