Slain Chinese scholar's family to give $20K for help in case id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424522063" data-article-version="1.0">Slain Chinese scholar's family to give $20K for help in case</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-424522063" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Slain Chinese scholar's family to give $20K for help in case&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/slain-chinese-scholar-s-family-to-give-20k-for-help-in-case" data-title="Slain Chinese scholar's family to give $20K for help in case" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/slain-chinese-scholar-s-family-to-give-20k-for-help-in-case" addthis:title="Slain Chinese scholar's family to give $20K for help in case"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424522063.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424522063");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424522063-417155119"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/yingying%20zhang%20-%20parents_1562714517423.jpg_7496775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/yingying%20zhang%20-%20parents_1562714517423.jpg_7496775_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/yingying%20zhang%20-%20parents_1562714517423.jpg_7496775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/yingying%20zhang%20-%20parents_1562714517423.jpg_7496775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/yingying%20zhang%20-%20parents_1562714517423.jpg_7496775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424522063-417155119" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/yingying%20zhang%20-%20parents_1562714517423.jpg_7496775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/yingying%20zhang%20-%20parents_1562714517423.jpg_7496775_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/yingying%20zhang%20-%20parents_1562714517423.jpg_7496775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/yingying%20zhang%20-%20parents_1562714517423.jpg_7496775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/yingying%20zhang%20-%20parents_1562714517423.jpg_7496775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" Posted Aug 19 2019 10:15AM CDT
Updated Aug 19 2019 03:59PM CDT src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Family of slain Chinese scholar holds memorial</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/slain-chinese-scholar-s-dad-says-her-body-may-never-be-found"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/111_1565230280825_7580343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Slain Chinese scholar's body may never be found</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-gets-life-in-prison-for-abduction-rape-and-murder-of-chinese-scholar"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Brendt%20Christensen%20-%20yingying%20zhang_1563478193376.jpg_7532514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Man gets life in prison for murder of scholar</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP)</strong> - The parents of a University of Illinois scholar from China who was abducted and killed two years ago are giving at least $20,000 to people who provided authorities with crucial information that led to the arrest and conviction of their daughter's killer.</p><p>The money will come from a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $161,000 from more than 3,500 people since Yingying Zhang disappeared in June 2017, The (Champaign) News-Gazette reported. According to a campaign update, part of that money will help to pay for the family's "final U.S. expenses." Another $30,000 will be used as an endowment through the University of Illinois Foundation called "Yingying's fund" to help support international students and their families in crisis.</p><p>Steven Beckett, an attorney for the Zhang family, declined to say Monday who would receive reward money or how it might be divided up. But during the course of the investigation into Zhang's 2017 killing and the trial of former University of Illinois doctoral student Brendt Christenen, which ended in June, the names of two possible recipients emerged: Terra Bullis and Emily Hogan.</p><p>Perhaps the most riveting evidence was provided by Bullis, Christensen's ex-girlfriend. During the trial, she testified that she wore a wire for the FBI, jurors heard recorded conversations in which Christensen told Bullis in gruesome detail how he killed the 26-year-old Zhang, explaining how he raped and beat her to death.</p><p>Hogan testified about being approached by Christensen on the same day he offered Zhang a ride and then kidnapped her. She said after she refused to get into Christensen's car she called police and then later identified Christensen in a photo lineup.</p><p>After the federal trial, in which Christensen was convicted of killing Zhang and sentenced to life in prison, Beckett and another attorney for the Zhang family, Zhidong Wang, issued a statement in which they praised Bullis and Hogan.</p><p>"Terra's courage is self-evident, and the assistance she gave to law enforcement was invaluable," they said. "Emily's willingness to come forward and testify about the defendant's conduct toward her was also a key part of the case."</p><p>Even the judge was impressed, praising the women as being among the many "heroes" who helped authorities capture and convict Christensen, noting in particular the willingness of Bullis to wear a wire for the FBI.</p><p>Bullis showed "more courage than the defendant could ever muster to help law enforcement bring him to this day of judgment and spoiling the defendant's goal of getting away with murder," said U.S. District Judge James Shadid.</p><p>Although Beckett declined to say how the reward money would be dispersed, the GoFundMe campaign left open the possibility that there could be more than one $20,000 reward. And the president of the area Crime Stoppers, which helped publicize the reward, said the decision about who gets the money and how many rewards should be distributed will be left up the family.</p><p>"We were pleased to try to be responsive to their needs, but as far as amounts and who's going to get paid, that's their decision entirely, and rightly so," John Hecker said. More Local Stories

Girl, 13, missing from Chicago

Posted Aug 19 2019 03:39PM CDT

Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since last week from Lawndale on the West Side.

Demaria Finley was last seen Aug. 13 in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

She is described as a 5-foot-8, 150-pound girl with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium complexion, police said.

Suspect wounded in shootout with Dolton police after robbery; second suspect still at large

Posted Aug 19 2019 02:10PM CDT
Updated Aug 19 2019 04:21PM CDT

One person was shot and a police officer was injured while responding to a robbery Monday in south suburban Dolton.

The officer arrived at Sibley Car Credit, 519 E. Sibley Blvd., about 1:30 p.m. and saw two robbery suspects trying to leave the scene, according to Dolton Village Trustee Andrew Holmes.

At least one of the suspects pulled out a gun and started shooting, Holmes said. The officer returned fire and fell to the ground to take cover.

Man charged in shooting that damaged Austin police station

Posted Aug 19 2019 12:38PM CDT

A man has been charged with shooting at a licensed gun owner last week in an incident that damaged a police station in Austin on the West Side.

Antoine McCline, 18, is charged with a felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, according to Chicago police.

McCline is accused of firing a handgun multiple times at a 47-year-old man about 7:45 p.m. Aug. 16 in the first block of North Waller Avenue, police said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Girl, 13, missing from Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 03:39PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since last week from Lawndale on the West Side.</p><p>Demaria Finley was last seen Aug. 13 in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.</p><p>She is described as a 5-foot-8, 150-pound girl with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium complexion, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dolton-police-officer-shot-condition-at-this-time-is-unknown" title="Suspect wounded in shootout with Dolton police after robbery; second suspect still at large" data-articleId="424567061" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/dolton%20officer%20injured%20shooting%202_1566243678124.jpg_7602595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/dolton%20officer%20injured%20shooting%202_1566243678124.jpg_7602595_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/dolton%20officer%20injured%20shooting%202_1566243678124.jpg_7602595_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/dolton%20officer%20injured%20shooting%202_1566243678124.jpg_7602595_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/dolton%20officer%20injured%20shooting%202_1566243678124.jpg_7602595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect wounded in shootout with Dolton police after robbery; second suspect still at large</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 02:10PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 04:21PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One person was shot and a police officer was injured while responding to a robbery Monday in south suburban Dolton.</p><p>The officer arrived at Sibley Car Credit, 519 E. Sibley Blvd., about 1:30 p.m. and saw two robbery suspects trying to leave the scene, according to Dolton Village Trustee Andrew Holmes.</p><p>At least one of the suspects pulled out a gun and started shooting, Holmes said. The officer returned fire and fell to the ground to take cover.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-charged-in-shooting-that-damaged-austin-police-station" title="Man charged in shooting that damaged Austin police station" data-articleId="424549977" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Antoine-Mcline_1566236269935_7602142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Antoine-Mcline_1566236269935_7602142_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Antoine-Mcline_1566236269935_7602142_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Antoine-Mcline_1566236269935_7602142_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Antoine-Mcline_1566236269935_7602142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Antoine McCline | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged in shooting that damaged Austin police station</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 12:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man has been charged with shooting at a licensed gun owner last week in an incident that damaged a police station in Austin on the West Side.</p><p>Antoine McCline, 18, is charged with a felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, according to Chicago police.</p><p>McCline is accused of firing a handgun multiple times at a 47-year-old man about 7:45 p.m. Aug. 16 in the first block of North Waller Avenue, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script Featured Videos

Wisconsin family finds live frog in boxed salad mix

Valley women claim botched lip injections caused severe infection

NYPD fires officer in Eric Garner chokehold death

University of Chicago student fights off attempted sexual assault class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wisconsin-family-finds-live-frog-in-boxed-salad-mix"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/WTTG%20frog%20salad%20081919_1566237629166.png_7602156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WTTG frog salad 081919_1566237629166.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wisconsin family finds live frog in boxed salad mix</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/valley-women-claim-botched-lip-injections-caused-severe-infection"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/KSAZ_botched%20lips_081919_1566236075234.png_7602136_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ_botched lips_081919_1566236075234.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Valley women claim botched lip injections caused severe infection</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/o-neill-agrees-to-dismiss-officer-daniel-pantaleo"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/31/Daniel-Pantaleo_1548959829330_6703027_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Officer Daniel Pantaleo" title="Daniel-Pantaleo_1548959829330-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NYPD fires officer in Eric Garner chokehold death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/university-of-chicago-student-fights-off-attempted-sexual-assault"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/University_of_Chicago_student_fights_off_0_7601381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="University_of_Chicago_student_fights_off_0_20190819113503"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>University of Chicago student fights off attempted sexual assault</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/reps-omar-tlaib-host-press-conference-addressing-israeli-visit" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/Ilhan%20Omar%20Presser%20KMSPBCME01_1.mpg_01.06.26.19_1566249174937.png_7602630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/Ilhan%20Omar%20Presser%20KMSPBCME01_1.mpg_01.06.26.19_1566249174937.png_7602630_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/Ilhan%20Omar%20Presser%20KMSPBCME01_1.mpg_01.06.26.19_1566249174937.png_7602630_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/Ilhan%20Omar%20Presser%20KMSPBCME01_1.mpg_01.06.26.19_1566249174937.png_7602630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/Ilhan%20Omar%20Presser%20KMSPBCME01_1.mpg_01.06.26.19_1566249174937.png_7602630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Reps&#x2e;&#x20;Omar&#x20;and&#x20;Tlaib&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;discussed&#x20;Israel&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;democracy&#x20;and&#x20;its&#x20;occupation&#x20;of&#x20;Palestine&#x20;Monday&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;news&#x20;conference&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Reps. Omar, Tlaib criticize Israel's democracy and its 'occupation' of Palestine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dolton-police-officer-shot-condition-at-this-time-is-unknown" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/dolton%20officer%20injured%20shooting%202_1566243678124.jpg_7602595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/dolton%20officer%20injured%20shooting%202_1566243678124.jpg_7602595_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/dolton%20officer%20injured%20shooting%202_1566243678124.jpg_7602595_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/dolton%20officer%20injured%20shooting%202_1566243678124.jpg_7602595_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/dolton%20officer%20injured%20shooting%202_1566243678124.jpg_7602595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suspect wounded in shootout with Dolton police after robbery; second suspect still at large</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/mom-holds-job-fair-for-kids-to-earn-allowance" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/mother_now_hiring_1566240529108_7602382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/mother_now_hiring_1566240529108_7602382_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/mother_now_hiring_1566240529108_7602382_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/mother_now_hiring_1566240529108_7602382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/mother_now_hiring_1566240529108_7602382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mom holds 'job fair' for kids to earn allowance</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wisconsin-family-finds-live-frog-in-boxed-salad-mix" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/WTTG%20frog%20salad%20081919_1566237629166.png_7602156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/WTTG%20frog%20salad%20081919_1566237629166.png_7602156_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/WTTG%20frog%20salad%20081919_1566237629166.png_7602156_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/WTTG%20frog%20salad%20081919_1566237629166.png_7602156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/WTTG%20frog%20salad%20081919_1566237629166.png_7602156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wisconsin family finds live frog in boxed salad mix</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-charged-in-shooting-that-damaged-austin-police-station" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Antoine-Mcline_1566236269935_7602142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Antoine-Mcline_1566236269935_7602142_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Antoine-Mcline_1566236269935_7602142_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Antoine-Mcline_1566236269935_7602142_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Antoine-Mcline_1566236269935_7602142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Antoine&#x20;McCline&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man charged in shooting that damaged Austin police station</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 