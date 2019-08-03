< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Smoky fire closes I-80 in New Lenox class='dateline'>NEW LENOX, Illinois (Fox 32 News)</strong> - A very smoky industrial fire closed I-80 in both directions in New Lenox on Saturday.</p><p>New Lenox Fire said that the fire on Amherst Court started around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters found two buildings on fire when they arrived.</p><p>A Fox 32 viewer sent in video via our Weather App that showed a black plume of smoke pouring into the sky.</p><p>One building was a total loss. More Local Stories

Man killed in Burnside hit-and-run

Posted Aug 03 2019 07:57PM CDT

A 54-year-old man was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run crash in Burnside on the Far South Side.

The man was struck by a red pick-up truck about 3:25 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Cottage Grove, Chicago police said. The driver drove away without providing assistance and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not confirmed his death.

FBI: All available resources are being used in search for kidnapped Gary woman

Posted Aug 03 2019 07:31PM CDT

The FBI said Saturday that a missing Gary woman may have been taken across state lines against her will, and that all available resources are being used to help find her.

Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, 27, was last seen July 27 at a concert in Tinley Park, Illinois. After not having contact with her, Buchanan's family reported her missing Monday.

The FBI told Fox 32 News on Saturday that "the presumption is that she was taken across state lines [from Illinois to Indiana] against her will until we find evidence to the contrary."

Young man shot in Eden Green on Far South Side

Posted Aug 03 2019 04:54PM CDT

A 22-year-old man was shot Saturday in Eden Green on the Far South Side.

The man was standing outside a home about 3:10 p.m. in the 300 block of East 132nd Place when someone drove up and fired shots, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the right foot and taken to Roseland Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man killed in Burnside hit-and-run</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 07:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 54-year-old man was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run crash in Burnside on the Far South Side.</p><p>The man was struck by a red pick-up truck about 3:25 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Cottage Grove, Chicago police said. The driver drove away without providing assistance and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.</p><p>The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed his death.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/fbi-all-available-resources-are-being-used-in-search-for-kidnapped-gary-woman" title="FBI: All available resources are being used in search for kidnapped Gary woman" data-articleId="422042523" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Missing_woman_last_seen_July_27_may_have_0_7570299_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Missing_woman_last_seen_July_27_may_have_0_7570299_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Missing_woman_last_seen_July_27_may_have_0_7570299_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Missing_woman_last_seen_July_27_may_have_0_7570299_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Missing_woman_last_seen_July_27_may_have_0_7570299_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward in the case of a missing Gary, Indiana woman after investigators say she may have been kidnapped." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FBI: All available resources are being used in search for kidnapped Gary woman</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 07:31PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The FBI said Saturday that a missing Gary woman may have been taken across state lines against her will, and that all available resources are being used to help find her.</p><p>Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, 27, was last seen July 27 at a concert in Tinley Park, Illinois. After not having contact with her, Buchanan's family reported her missing Monday.</p><p>The FBI told Fox 32 News on Saturday that "the presumption is that she was taken across state lines [from Illinois to Indiana] against her will until we find evidence to the contrary."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/young-man-shot-in-eden-green-on-far-south-side" title="Young man shot in Eden Green on Far South Side" data-articleId="422023602" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ken / Flickr&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Young man shot in Eden Green on Far South Side</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 04:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 22-year-old man was shot Saturday in Eden Green on the Far South Side.</p><p>The man was standing outside a home about 3:10 p.m. in the 300 block of East 132nd Place when someone drove up and fired shots, Chicago police said. Most Recent

Man killed in Burnside hit-and-run

FBI: All available resources are being used in search for kidnapped Gary woman

Naval Academy's football team won't use 'Load the Clip' as motto after concerns it's insensitive

Texas officials say 20 dead, 26 hurt in shooting

Climate change melting Greenland ice sheet at record pace https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/10/police-crime-tape_1499690798088_3749132_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/10/police-crime-tape_1499690798088_3749132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/10/police-crime-tape_1499690798088_3749132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony&#x20;Webster&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;http&#x3a;&#x2f;&#x2f;bit&#x2e;ly&#x2f;2u9qruG" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man killed in Burnside hit-and-run</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/fbi-all-available-resources-are-being-used-in-search-for-kidnapped-gary-woman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Sidne-Nichole%20Buchanan_1564784477976.jpg_7569197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Sidne-Nichole%20Buchanan_1564784477976.jpg_7569197_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Sidne-Nichole%20Buchanan_1564784477976.jpg_7569197_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Sidne-Nichole%20Buchanan_1564784477976.jpg_7569197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Sidne-Nichole%20Buchanan_1564784477976.jpg_7569197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sidne-Nichole&#x20;Buchanan&#x20;is&#x20;missing&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FBI: All available resources are being used in search for kidnapped Gary woman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/naval-academy-s-football-team-won-t-use-load-the-clip-as-motto-after-concerns-it-s-insensttive" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%209mm%20bullets%20020519_1549412216221.jpg_6720944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%209mm%20bullets%20020519_1549412216221.jpg_6720944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%209mm%20bullets%20020519_1549412216221.jpg_6720944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%209mm%20bullets%20020519_1549412216221.jpg_6720944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%209mm%20bullets%20020519_1549412216221.jpg_6720944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="9mm&#x20;bullets&#x20;sit&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;counter&#x20;at&#x20;Sportsmans&#x20;Arms&#x20;in&#x20;Petaluma&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;File&#x20;photo&#x20;Illustration&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Naval Academy's football team won't use 'Load the Clip' as motto after concerns it's insensitive</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-police-respond-to-active-shooter-at-el-paso-walmart" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Armed&#x20;Policemen&#x20;gather&#x20;next&#x20;to&#x20;an&#x20;FBI&#x20;armoured&#x20;vehicle&#x20;next&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;Cielo&#x20;Vista&#x20;Mall&#x20;as&#x20;an&#x20;active&#x20;shooter&#x20;situation&#x20;is&#x20;going&#x20;inside&#x20;the&#x20;Mall&#x20;in&#x20;El&#x20;Paso&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;03&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x20;should&#x20;read&#x20;JOEL&#x20;ANGEL&#x20;JUAREZ&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas officials say 20 dead, 26 hurt in shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/climate-change-melting-greenland-ice-sheet-at-record-pace" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20Visitors%20walk%20among%20free-floating%20ice%20jammed%20into%20the%20Ilulissat%20Icefjord%20during%20unseasonably%20warm%20weather%20on%20July%2030%2C%202019%20near%20Ilulissat%2C%20Greenland.%20_1564872238616.jpg_7571155_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20Visitors%20walk%20among%20free-floating%20ice%20jammed%20into%20the%20Ilulissat%20Icefjord%20during%20unseasonably%20warm%20weather%20on%20July%2030%2C%202019%20near%20Ilulissat%2C%20Greenland.%20_1564872238616.jpg_7571155_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20Visitors%20walk%20among%20free-floating%20ice%20jammed%20into%20the%20Ilulissat%20Icefjord%20during%20unseasonably%20warm%20weather%20on%20July%2030%2C%202019%20near%20Ilulissat%2C%20Greenland.%20_1564872238616.jpg_7571155_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20Visitors%20walk%20among%20free-floating%20ice%20jammed%20into%20the%20Ilulissat%20Icefjord%20during%20unseasonably%20warm%20weather%20on%20July%2030%2C%202019%20near%20Ilulissat%2C%20Greenland.%20_1564872238616.jpg_7571155_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20Visitors%20walk%20among%20free-floating%20ice%20jammed%20into%20the%20Ilulissat%20Icefjord%20during%20unseasonably%20warm%20weather%20on%20July%2030%2C%202019%20near%20Ilulissat%2C%20Greenland.%20_1564872238616.jpg_7571155_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GETTY&#x20;Visitors&#x20;walk&#x20;among&#x20;free-floating&#x20;ice&#x20;jammed&#x20;into&#x20;the&#x20;Ilulissat&#x20;Icefjord&#x20;during&#x20;unseasonably&#x20;warm&#x20;weather&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;near&#x20;Ilulissat&#x2c;&#x20;Greenland&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Climate 