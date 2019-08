- A very smoky industrial fire closed I-80 in both directions in New Lenox on Saturday.

New Lenox Fire said that the fire on Amherst Court started around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters found two buildings on fire when they arrived.

A Fox 32 viewer sent in video via our Weather App that showed a black plume of smoke pouring into the sky.

One building was a total loss. The other was significantly damaged and was still on fire as of Saturday night.

Will County Hazmat was on the scene doing "product control on the run off from the fire," the fire department said.

Multiple agencies are expected to remain on the scene late into Saturday night.