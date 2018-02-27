Social media threats keep Cary Grove High School students home from school

Threats discovered on social media prompted parents to pull their children out of a northwest suburban high school on Tuesday.

Police say there was never a direct threat against Cary Grove High School, but some parents remain concerned.

“When I came to school this morning, I just saw tons of cops. And I was just really concerned,” said Tyler Grassel.

Cary Grove students like Tyler Grassel learned of a possible social media threat to the high school Monday night through a school email. He was comfortable showing up for school Tuesday, but lots of students stayed home.

“There was like nobody here. I mean there were people here but definitely not so much as there usually is,” said Kiara Martel.

One parent sent FOX 32 what he claimed was one of the threatening images which appeared on Facebook and Snapchat. It suggested students would be blasted with “100 shells.”

Shool officials and police now say the images turned out to be fabricated. They say a student's social media accounts were manipulated by someone else, so it looked like he was posting violent threats when he really wasn't.

“Our principal talked to us, about third period it was, just at the beginning of third period, said it was like yeah, some people took someone else's post screen and shot it, or something. I don't know the whole story,” Grassel said.

Some parents complained they didn't know the whole story either. One father who declined to be identified told FOX 32 "many school shooters have been dismissed as making false threats…until we have multiple casualties."

Other parents showed more trust in the school.

“I figure if anything's safe, todays a safe day, because they're hiking up security,” said parent Kim Morris.

Some parents told FOX 32 they were more concerned about potential violence from students who keep to themselves and DON'T post threatening messages on social media.

“If a kid is going to actually do a school shooting, they're not going to post about it 24 hours in advance. I mean, that's just a cry for help,” said parent Brandy Braxton.

Cary Grove police are investigating the online threats. The person responsible could be charged with felony disorderly conduct.