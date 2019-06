There was a massive turnout Friday night to rise up against violence as fears grow that we could be heading into another violent weekend in Chicago.

After reading each of the names of those under the age of 21 who have been killed by gun violence since last summer, hundreds began walking through the streets of the Southwest Side, declaring violence will not be tolerated.

“We gotta’ stand up and we gotta’ speak up,” said Father Michael Pfleger.

The group was walking Chicago’s streets -- along with Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx -- asking people to declare their blocks “safety zones.”

The annual march falls on a week that has seen at least four killed and nearly a dozen injured in shootings, including a 2-year-old shot in the elbow Thursday night on the Northwest Side.

Valuable relationships between the city and police departments rank-and-file are also being tested at this most crucial time.

An open letter was released Friday evening by the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, going on at length with various complaints about Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Some of it was about ongoing contract negotiations between the FOP and the city, and the federal court-mandated reforms.

They are also heavily critical of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. The police union criticized Mayor Lightfoot's efforts at police reforms as well.

A spokesperson for the mayor has not yet returned FOX 32’s request for comment.

The mayor has also said she will be holding police leaders accountable after rashes of weekend violence, meeting with top brass for what she calls “Accountability Mondays.”