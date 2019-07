- Starting Monday, you can no longer hold your phone at all while driving in Illinois.

Texting was already illegal in the state, but this new law bans drivers from using their phones to do things like check directions or checking email.

There's also a harsher penalty on top of the fines. If a driver is caught doing this more than three times in one year, their license will be suspended.

Moving violations also appear on your driving record and typically result in insurance premium increases.