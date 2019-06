BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire) -- A Montana woman was arrested Wednesday in south suburban Bloomington after Illinois state police allegedly found her transporting illegal substances including 143 pounds of cannabis.

Amber Widner, 36, faces several drug charges including controlled substance trafficking and cannabis trafficking, state police said.

A trooper stopped her vehicle about 3:10 p.m. on Interstate 74 near Bloomington after she committed a traffic violation, state police said. During the stop, the trooper saw signs of possible criminal activity, and a canine officer sniffed out the illegal drugs.

Officials found the cannabis along with 14 pounds of mushrooms and nine pounds of cannabis wax in Widner’s SUV, state police said.

Widner is being held at McLean County Jail, and her bond is set at $75,000, state police said. She is scheduled to appear in court June 21.